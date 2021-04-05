Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Avanos Medical worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in Avanos Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $44.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

