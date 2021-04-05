Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,000 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 1.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $49,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

