Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,849,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,915 shares of company stock valued at $702,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $128.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.51.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

