Armistice Capital LLC Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 244.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of LivaNova worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,192,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after buying an additional 137,265 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 136,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIVN. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

