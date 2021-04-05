Armistice Capital LLC Has $15.43 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Avantor worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after buying an additional 3,081,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,566,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,853,000 after buying an additional 2,004,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,310 shares of company stock worth $2,794,644. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

