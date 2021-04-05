Armistice Capital LLC Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,672,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.75% of Blucora worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Blucora by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Blucora by 183.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Blucora by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Blucora by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blucora alerts:

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $822.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.