Armistice Capital LLC Has $24.25 Million Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.01% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $24,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VYGR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

VYGR stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $182.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

