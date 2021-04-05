Armistice Capital LLC Has $35.13 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.97% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $35,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

MDGL opened at $118.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.29. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

