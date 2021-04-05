Armistice Capital LLC Has $78.50 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.92% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $78,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.72 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

