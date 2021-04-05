Armistice Capital LLC Invests $12.12 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $192.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.64. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

