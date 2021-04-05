Armistice Capital LLC Invests $29.51 Million in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,505,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.66% of B&G Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in B&G Foods by 569.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 313,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after buying an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after buying an additional 159,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 159,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

