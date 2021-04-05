Armistice Capital LLC Invests $41 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,995,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.4% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $507.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.58. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.94 and a 12-month high of $512.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.