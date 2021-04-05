Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $17.98 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,141 shares of company stock worth $2,677,093 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

