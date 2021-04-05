Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 477,467 shares of company stock worth $100,219,249 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $187.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.48. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.64 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

