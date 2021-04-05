Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 104,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics comprises about 2.0% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $59,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTX opened at $179.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average of $203.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

