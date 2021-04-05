Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 92,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. Alkermes makes up about 1.5% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.39% of Alkermes worth $44,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

