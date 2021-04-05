Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,901,000 after buying an additional 1,172,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.