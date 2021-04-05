Armistice Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 97,443 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,486,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock opened at $299.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $321.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.