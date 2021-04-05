Armistice Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143,985 shares during the period. Five Below comprises 1.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Five Below worth $46,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Five Below by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock worth $4,908,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

FIVE stock opened at $195.62 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

