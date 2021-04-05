Armistice Capital LLC Raises Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Whole Earth Brands worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FREE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

