Armistice Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $165,903,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

AMZN stock opened at $3,161.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,889.15 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

