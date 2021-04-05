Armistice Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 449,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 384,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

