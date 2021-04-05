Armistice Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.98% of Zymeworks worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

In related news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $250,446 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

