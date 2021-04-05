Armistice Capital LLC Sells 132,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 307,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $119.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.33. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

