Armistice Capital LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 72.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 260,475 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $2,088,180.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 35,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,137,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

