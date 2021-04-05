Armistice Capital LLC Sells 308,000 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.79% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX opened at $41.87 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $553.40 million, a P/E ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.