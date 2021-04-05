Armistice Capital LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Anaplan worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

NYSE PLAN opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $286,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,748,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,734,339. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

