Armistice Capital LLC Sells 48,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $32,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 112,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of KO opened at $52.51 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.