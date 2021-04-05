Armistice Capital LLC Sells 600,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 471,921 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

