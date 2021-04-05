Armistice Capital LLC Sells 87,611 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,389 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 87,611 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $36,686,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.