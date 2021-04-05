Armistice Capital LLC Takes $11.54 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 116,422 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,606 shares of company stock valued at $14,877,213 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

