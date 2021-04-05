Armistice Capital LLC Takes $17.78 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Post at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Post by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in Post by 1,301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 129,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,333,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,078,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,531.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

