Armistice Capital LLC Takes $18.50 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $385.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.16 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,198. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.35.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

