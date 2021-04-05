Armistice Capital LLC Takes $23.66 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,662,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.07% of DexCom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,158,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,255 shares of company stock valued at $29,439,231. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $365.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.03, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.00 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

