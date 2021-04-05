Armistice Capital LLC Takes $53.37 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 370,225 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,000. Walmart comprises about 1.8% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

