Armistice Capital LLC Takes $6 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $483.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

