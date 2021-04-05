Armistice Capital LLC Takes $7.19 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $254.97 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,978 shares of company stock worth $35,025,351 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

