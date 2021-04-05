Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.15% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $742.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.31 million. Equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,556.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

