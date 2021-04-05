Armistice Capital LLC Trims Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Energizer accounts for 1.4% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Energizer worth $41,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 44.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $48.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

