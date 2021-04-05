ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CFO Sells $92,175.00 in Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. 917,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $799.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $7,404,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

