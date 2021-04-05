Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $16.24 on Monday. Arrival has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $37.18.

About Arrival

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

