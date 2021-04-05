Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Arrival stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Arrival has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $37.18.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

