Artfinity Price Hits $0.0051 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Artfinity has a market cap of $635,937.33 and $2,665.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00055093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00675182 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

