Arweave Price Hits $27.60 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $27.60 or 0.00046643 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $921.82 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

