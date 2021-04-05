Aryacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.45 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $102,162.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007961 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

