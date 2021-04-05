Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.89. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

