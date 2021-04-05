Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 155.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $196.71 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.89.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

