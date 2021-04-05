Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,250. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $102.88 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

