Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.19. 3,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,861. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $92.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,933 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ashland Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,128,000 after acquiring an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after buying an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.