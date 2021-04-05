ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

